OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners vs West Virginia

Trey Sermon

Junior running back Trey Sermon walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The No. 5 Sooners tallied their seventh win of the season with a 52-14 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Watch the highlights, here: 

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts completes a 20-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jeremiah Hall.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

First quarter: Hurts finds Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a six-yard touchdown.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Second quarter: Hurts completes a 13 yard pass to freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes nine yards for a touchdown.

Second quarter: Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for 25 yards.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Second quarter: Hurts runs two yards for a touchdown.

Third quarter: Hurts runs 22 yards for a touchdown

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Third quarter: Hurts finds Lee Morris for a 46-yard touchdown.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Third quarter: The Sooner defense blocks a punt and recovers it for a touchdown.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

Third quarter: Hurts finds Theo Wease for a 34-yard reception.

College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox

