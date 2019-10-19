OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners vs West Virginia

The No. 5 Sooners tallied their seventh win of the season with a 52-14 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon.
Watch the highlights, here:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts completes a 20-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jeremiah Hall.
First quarter: Hurts finds Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a six-yard touchdown.
Second quarter: Hurts completes a 13 yard pass to freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.
Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes nine yards for a touchdown.
Second quarter: Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for 25 yards.
Second quarter: Hurts runs two yards for a touchdown.
Third quarter: Hurts runs 22 yards for a touchdown
Third quarter: Hurts finds Lee Morris for a 46-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: The Sooner defense blocks a punt and recovers it for a touchdown.
Third quarter: Hurts finds Theo Wease for a 34-yard reception.
