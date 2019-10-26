OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners vs Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), 48-41, Saturday afternoon. Here are some highlights from the Sooners:
First quarter: Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo readjusts to make a 33-yard reception.
First quarter: Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins tackles Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson for no gain.
First quarter: Senior wide receiver Nick Basquine makes a 70-yard catch on a flea-flicker play.
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts muscles his way for a 10-yard touchdown run.
First quarter: Hurts picks up a bad snap and completes a 30-yard pass to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
First quarter: Hurts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo makes a 37-yard catch .
Second quarter: Gabe Brkic makes a 50-yard field goal, his new career high.
Fourth quarter: Lamb scores on a 70-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Hurts scores on a 1-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Hurts finds Lamb for a two-point conversion.
