OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' comeback win over Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo tackles on the punt return during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

WACO, Texas — Yeah, that happened.

The No. 10 Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the No. 13 Baylor Bears, 34-31.

Here are the highlights:

First quarter: Sophomore defensive tackle Ronnie Perkins gets a sack to force a fourth down.

Second quarter: Jalen Hurts finds freshman tight end Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown.

Third quarter: Redshirt wide receiver Charleston Rambo gets a first down on a 28-yard pass.

Third quarter: Hurts connects with Stogner for a 3-yard touchdown.

Third quarter: Sophomore safety Patrick Fields recovers a fumble after senior cornerback Parnell Motley strips the ball.

Third quarter: Freshman wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. jukes out defenders for a 12-yard gain.

Fourth quarter: Theo Wease Jr. gets a 19-yard touchdown.

Fourth quarter: Redshirt sophomore Brayden Willis scores on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tie the game, 31-31.

Fourth quarter: Nik Bonitto makes an interception to ice the game.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

