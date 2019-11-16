OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' comeback win over Baylor

WACO, Texas — Yeah, that happened.
The No. 10 Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the No. 13 Baylor Bears, 34-31.
Here are the highlights:
First quarter: Sophomore defensive tackle Ronnie Perkins gets a sack to force a fourth down.
Second quarter: Jalen Hurts finds freshman tight end Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: Redshirt wide receiver Charleston Rambo gets a first down on a 28-yard pass.
Third quarter: Hurts connects with Stogner for a 3-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: Sophomore safety Patrick Fields recovers a fumble after senior cornerback Parnell Motley strips the ball.
Third quarter: Freshman wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. jukes out defenders for a 12-yard gain.
Fourth quarter: Theo Wease Jr. gets a 19-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Redshirt sophomore Brayden Willis scores on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tie the game, 31-31.
Fourth quarter: Nik Bonitto makes an interception to ice the game.
