You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: WATCH highlights of Jalen Hurts' record performance, Sooners' win over UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) beat UCLA (0-3) 48-14 Saturday night behind Jalen Hurts' big day. 

See the highlights here: 

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs 30 yards for a touchdown. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

First quarter: Jalen Hurts connects with CeeDee Lamb for a 39-yard touchdown. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: UCLA scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes 10 yards in a crafty attempt to get the first down.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jalen Redmond gets a sack. UCLA loses 15 yards.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a 48-yard touchdown to Charleston Rambo.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Junior cornerback Tre Brown makes an interception.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: UCLA scores on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 39-yard touchdown.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

...

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments