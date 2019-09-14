OU football: WATCH highlights of Jalen Hurts' record performance, Sooners' win over UCLA

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) beat UCLA (0-3) 48-14 Saturday night behind Jalen Hurts' big day.
See the highlights here:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
First quarter: Jalen Hurts connects with CeeDee Lamb for a 39-yard touchdown.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: UCLA scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes 10 yards in a crafty attempt to get the first down.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jalen Redmond gets a sack. UCLA loses 15 yards.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a 48-yard touchdown to Charleston Rambo.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: Junior cornerback Tre Brown makes an interception.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Second quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Third quarter: UCLA scores on an 8-yard touchdown pass.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
Third quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 39-yard touchdown.
College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox
(null)
...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.