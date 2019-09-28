You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners against Texas Tech, performance from Jalen Hurts

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), 55-16, Saturday afternoon. Here are the highlights:

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo with a 48-yard pass.

First quarter: Junior running back Trey Sermon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.

First quarter: Hurts throw 74 yards to Rambo.

First quarter: Hurts scores with a 1-yard keeper.

First quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray gets a sack to force a fourth down.

Second quarter: Hurts throws to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown.

Second quarter: The Sooner defense stuffs Texas Tech on third down and one, forcing a fourth down.

Second quarter: Jeremiah Hall converts fourth and 11.

Second quarter: Hurts connects with Lamb for a 14-yard touchdown.

Third quarter: Hurts passes to Hurts for a 65-yard touchdown.

Third quarter: Junior running back Trey Sermon bobs and weaves for a 32-yard touchdown run.

Fourth quarter: DeShaun White recovers a Texas Tech fumble.

Fourth quarter: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 28 yards for a touchdown.

This post will be updated throughout the duration of the game.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

