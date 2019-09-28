OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners against Texas Tech, performance from Jalen Hurts

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), 55-16, Saturday afternoon. Here are the highlights:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo with a 48-yard pass.
First quarter: Junior running back Trey Sermon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
First quarter: Hurts throw 74 yards to Rambo.
First quarter: Hurts scores with a 1-yard keeper.
First quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray gets a sack to force a fourth down.
Second quarter: Hurts throws to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown.
Second quarter: The Sooner defense stuffs Texas Tech on third down and one, forcing a fourth down.
Second quarter: Jeremiah Hall converts fourth and 11.
Second quarter: Hurts connects with Lamb for a 14-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Exhibit A as to why you should never attempt to cover CeeDee Lamb one-on-one.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zDuA0wrq6H
Third quarter: Hurts passes to Hurts for a 65-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: Junior running back Trey Sermon bobs and weaves for a 32-yard touchdown run.
Fourth quarter: DeShaun White recovers a Texas Tech fumble.
Fourth quarter: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 28 yards for a touchdown.
This post will be updated throughout the duration of the game.
