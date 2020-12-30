You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 55-20 win over Florida in Cotton Bowl

  • Updated
Sooners

Sooners get hyped in the tunnel before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Florida (8-4, 8-3 SEC), 55-20, in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday. The victory improved the Sooners' winning streak to eight games and marked Lincoln Riley's first bowl win as a head coach.

Here are the best highlights from the game:

