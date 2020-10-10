You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 53-45 quadruple overtime win over No. 22 Texas

Isaiah Thomas

10/10/2020 Oklahoma v Texas football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics

Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) defeated No. 22 Texas (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) 53-45 in four overtimes on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

Here are the best highlights from the game:

