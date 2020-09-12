You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler runs the ball during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Missouri State (0-1), 48-0 in Norman on Saturday night.

Here's a look at the highlights from the game:

