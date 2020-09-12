OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Missouri State (0-1), 48-0 in Norman on Saturday night.
Here's a look at the highlights from the game:
True freshman Seth McGowan scores the first touchdown of the season on the first carry of his career.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mjLeng3Xd2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler hits true freshman Marvin Mims for a 58-yard strike.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Ut7jfYxU48— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler hits Charleston Rambo for a 48-yard score on 3rd and 11.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/SqRZGwKmLX— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨True freshman Seth McGowan takes the screen pass to the house.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/EhXXpz79fO— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler has his 4th TD pass and Charleston Rambo his 2nd TD reception of the game.📺: https://t.co/oFoQQk3xIe#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7gY4wKCNvH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Tanner Mordecai finds freshman walk-on Finn Corwin for the score.📺: https://t.co/LdqTJvIrY7#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/GeQuSRzDBe— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
