OU football: WATCH Highlights of Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU

Marcus Stripling

Sophomore defensive end Marcus Stripling during the game against TCU on Oct. 24.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

The Sooners (3-2, 2-2, Big 12) won a much-needed road game against TCU (1-3, 1-3 Big 12), 33-14, Saturday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights from the game:

First quarter: Junior running back T.J. Pledger runs 12 yards for a touchdown.

First quarter: Sophomore Marcus Stripling sacks TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

First quarter: Quarterback Spencer Rattler spins to avoid the sack and runs for a first down.

Second quarter: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 50-yard touchdown.

Second quarter: Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan on 3rd and 11 for a loss of 3 yards to force fourth down.

Third quarter: Spencer Rattler connects with sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a 33-yard play.

Third quarter: Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 61-yard touchdown.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

