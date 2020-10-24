OU football: WATCH Highlights of Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU

The Sooners (3-2, 2-2, Big 12) won a much-needed road game against TCU (1-3, 1-3 Big 12), 33-14, Saturday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights from the game:
First quarter: Junior running back T.J. Pledger runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
First quarter: Sophomore Marcus Stripling sacks TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
First quarter: Quarterback Spencer Rattler spins to avoid the sack and runs for a first down.
Second quarter: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 50-yard touchdown.
Second quarter: Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan on 3rd and 11 for a loss of 3 yards to force fourth down.
Third quarter: Spencer Rattler connects with sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a 33-yard play.
Third quarter: Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 61-yard touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.