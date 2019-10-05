OU football: WATCH highlights of Sooners' 45-20 win against Kansas

LAWRENCE — The No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) got the job done with a 45-20 win over Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
First quarter: Junior running back Trey Sermon rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Second quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts keeps the ball for a one-yard touchdown.
Second quarter: Senior wide receiver Nick Basquine completes a 21-yard pass to Hurts on a flea-flicker play.
Second quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jukes out a defender for a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Third quarter: Hurts gains 24 yards after finding a huge gap.
Third quarter: Hurts scores on a five-yard keeper.
Third quarter: Hurts evades two tackles to complete a pass to fullback Jeremiah Hall.
Third quarter: Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 35 yards.
Third quarter: Sermon is wide open for a 15-yard pass from Hurts.
Fourth quarter: Stevenson runs over blue jerseys in his 61-yard rushing touchdown.
