You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the Sooners’ game against Kansas State on Sept. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma fell to Kansas State, 38-35, on Saturday in Norman. It was the Sooners' first Big 12 game of the season.

Here's a look at the highlights of the game:

First quarter: Redshirt receiver wide receiver Charleston Rambo takes opening play to midfield on a reverse.

First quarter: Sophomore h-back Austin Stogner hauls in a 20-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.

First quarter: Junior running back TJ Pedger breaks a tackle on a 13-yard rush.

First quarter: Rattler finds Mims for an 11-yard score

Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore Drake Stoops hauls in 32-yard score from Rattler.

Second quarter: Rattler to Mims again for a nine-yard score.

Third quarter: Redshirt junior fullback Jeremiah Hall catches 21-yard touchdown pass from Rattler.

Third quarter: Rattler finds Stoops for a 51-yard passing play.

Third quarter: Freshman running back Seth McGowan scores his first rushing touchdown of the day.

Fourth quarter: Redshirt senior receiver Theo Howard picks up a first down on third-and-15.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments