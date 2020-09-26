OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Kansas State

No. 3 Oklahoma fell to Kansas State, 38-35, on Saturday in Norman. It was the Sooners' first Big 12 game of the season.
Here's a look at the highlights of the game:
First quarter: Redshirt receiver wide receiver Charleston Rambo takes opening play to midfield on a reverse.
First quarter: Sophomore h-back Austin Stogner hauls in a 20-yard pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
First quarter: Junior running back TJ Pedger breaks a tackle on a 13-yard rush.
First quarter: Rattler finds Mims for an 11-yard score
Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore Drake Stoops hauls in 32-yard score from Rattler.
Second quarter: Rattler to Mims again for a nine-yard score.
Third quarter: Redshirt junior fullback Jeremiah Hall catches 21-yard touchdown pass from Rattler.
Third quarter: Rattler finds Stoops for a 51-yard passing play.
Third quarter: Freshman running back Seth McGowan scores his first rushing touchdown of the day.
Fourth quarter: Redshirt senior receiver Theo Howard picks up a first down on third-and-15.
