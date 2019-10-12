OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's win over Texas

DALLAS — The No. 6 Sooners (6-0. 3-0 Big 12) beat No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), 34-27, in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
Watch the highlights here:
First quarter: Jalen Hurts completes a 16-yard pass to Nick Basquine, who makes a spin move for more yards.
First quarter: Hurts completes a 1-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown.
First quarter: Redshirt senior defensive end Neville Gallimore sacks Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
First quarter: Hurts jukes out defenders for a 22-yard gain.
Second quarter: Pat Fields gets a clear path and sacks Ehlinger for a loss of 7 yards.
Second quarter: Ehlinger takes a big hit from sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Third quarter: JUCO transfer Rhamondre Stevenson makes a key tackle covering a kickoff.
Third quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray sacks Ehlinger for a loss of 10 yards.
Third quarter: Texas running back Roschon Johnson scores on a 4-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: Hurts connects with Lamb on a 51-yard touchdown with the flea-flicker play.
Third quarter: Hurts escapes trouble and completes an 11-yard pass to Lamb.
Fourth quarter: Lamb somehow stays in-bounds in his third touchdown of the game: a 27-yard score.
Fourth quarter: Hurts scores on a 3-yard carry.
