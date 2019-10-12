You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's win over Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium before the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — The No. 6 Sooners (6-0. 3-0 Big 12) beat No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), 34-27, in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Watch the highlights here:

First quarter: Jalen Hurts completes a 16-yard pass to Nick Basquine, who makes a spin move for more yards.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

First quarter: Hurts completes a 1-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

First quarter: Redshirt senior defensive end Neville Gallimore sacks Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

First quarter: Hurts jukes out defenders for a 22-yard gain.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Pat Fields gets a clear path and sacks Ehlinger for a loss of 7 yards.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Second quarter: Ehlinger takes a big hit from sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: JUCO transfer Rhamondre Stevenson makes a key tackle covering a kickoff.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray sacks Ehlinger for a loss of 10 yards.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: Texas running back Roschon Johnson scores on a 4-yard touchdown.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: Hurts connects with Lamb on a 51-yard touchdown with the flea-flicker play.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Third quarter: Hurts escapes trouble and completes an 11-yard pass to Lamb.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Fourth quarter: Lamb somehow stays in-bounds in his third touchdown of the game: a 27-yard score.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Fourth quarter: Hurts scores on a 3-yard carry.

College Football: Oklahoma vs. Texas | Fox

(null)

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments