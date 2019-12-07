You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's overtime Big 12 Championship win over Bayor

  • Updated
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks celebrates after scoring in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 6 Sooners won their fifth-straight Big 12 Championship with an overtime 30-23 win against Baylor on Saturday.

Here are highlights of the nail-biter.

First quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a dazzling run after the catch for 71 yards.

First quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes 6 yards for a touchdown.

Third quarter: Redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine catches an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Third quarter: Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly gets a tackle on his third game back since being injured.

Third quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray makes big tackle on Baylor's Gerry Bohanon.

Fourth quarter: Lamb gets a big catch on first and 20 in crunch time.

Overtime: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 5-yard carry.

Overtime: Sooners seal their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

