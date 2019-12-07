OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's overtime Big 12 Championship win over Bayor

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 6 Sooners won their fifth-straight Big 12 Championship with an overtime 30-23 win against Baylor on Saturday.
Here are highlights of the nail-biter.
First quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a dazzling run after the catch for 71 yards.
First quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes 6 yards for a touchdown.
Third quarter: Redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine catches an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Third quarter: Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly gets a tackle on his third game back since being injured.
Caleb Kelly showing out. pic.twitter.com/U8ryAxAV6L— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 7, 2019
Third quarter: Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray makes big tackle on Baylor's Gerry Bohanon.
Another incredible play by K9. Hopefully he's OK. pic.twitter.com/JRSrOrK9jA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 7, 2019
Fourth quarter: Lamb gets a big catch on first and 20 in crunch time.
CeeDee Lamb. Again. pic.twitter.com/u6hC7YYST9— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 7, 2019
Overtime: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 5-yard carry.
Overtime: Sooners seal their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship.
BIG 12 CHAMPIONS‼️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#OUDNA | #Big12Championship pic.twitter.com/Xx1OVqWvia— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 7, 2019
