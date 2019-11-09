OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) beat Iowa State, 42-41, Saturday night. Here are the highlights:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 48-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts ➡️ CeeDee Lamb for 48-yards to give Oklahoma a quick 7-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4uV4TdaJfE— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
First quarter: Hurts keeps the ball for an 8-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts keeps it and scores to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E6kH36iUex— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
First quarter: Hurts connects with redshirt senior tight end Lee Morris for 17 yards.
Hurts finds Lee Morris on 3rd and 16.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jTkYAOlMMQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter: Hurts throws 7 yards to freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Hurts finds true freshman Trejan Bridges on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WwdAc091oQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter: Hurts finds Lamb, who has a dazzling post-catch run for a 63-yard touchdown.
CEEDEE VS. EVERYBODY‼️#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/aVjAdiKxj2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter: Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis gets a 24-yard reception after Hurts evades the pass rush.
Hurts evades the rush and finds Brayden Willis on 3rd and 11.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/JVJLPvLhwP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Second quarter: Hurts runs 2 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts rams it in to give Oklahoma a 35-10 halftime lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kJpzUcbTEU— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks scores on a 48-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Kennedy Brooks gets a block from CeeDee Lamb and takes it to the house.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/n47IjtlEly— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
Fourth quarter: Senior cornerback Parnell Motley saves the Sooners from an upset with an interception on the Cyclones' 2-point attempt.
