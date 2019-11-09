You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State

Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) beat Iowa State, 42-41, Saturday night. Here are the highlights: 

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connects with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 48-yard touchdown.

First quarter: Hurts keeps the ball for an 8-yard touchdown.

First quarter: Hurts connects with redshirt senior tight end Lee Morris for 17 yards.

Second quarter: Hurts throws 7 yards to freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges.

Second quarter: Hurts finds Lamb, who has a dazzling post-catch run for a 63-yard touchdown.

Second quarter: Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis gets a 24-yard reception after Hurts evades the pass rush.

Second quarter: Hurts runs 2 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the night.

Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks scores on a 48-yard touchdown.

Fourth quarter: Senior cornerback Parnell Motley saves the Sooners from an upset with an interception on the Cyclones' 2-point attempt.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

