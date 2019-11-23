You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma clinching Big 12 Title shot with 28-24 win over TCU

Bookie Radley-Hiles

Sophomore defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The No. 9 Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship with a 28-24 win over TCU Saturday night. 

Here are the highlights: 

First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts keeps the ball for a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

First quarter: Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jalen Redmond gets the sack to force the fourth down.

First quarter: Sophomore tight end Brayden Willis catches a 20-yard touchdown after a giant leap.

Second quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a 5-yard touchdown.

Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes for a 31-yard gain.

Third quarter: Hurts muscles his way for an 8-yard touchdown.

Fourth quarter: Sophomore Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles clinches the game with an interception.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

