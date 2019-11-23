OU football: WATCH highlights of Oklahoma clinching Big 12 Title shot with 28-24 win over TCU

The No. 9 Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship with a 28-24 win over TCU Saturday night.
Here are the highlights:
First quarter: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts keeps the ball for a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
First quarter: Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jalen Redmond gets the sack to force the fourth down.
First quarter: Sophomore tight end Brayden Willis catches a 20-yard touchdown after a giant leap.
Second quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a 5-yard touchdown.
Third quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks rushes for a 31-yard gain.
Third quarter: Hurts muscles his way for an 8-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Sophomore Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles clinches the game with an interception.
