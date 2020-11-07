You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 19 Oklahoma's 62-9 win over Kansas

T.J. Pledger

Sooner running back T.J. Pledger carries the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12), 62-9, in Norman on Saturday. 

Here's a look at the highlights from the game:

