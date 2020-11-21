OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 18 Sooners' 41-13 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Oklahoma State, 41-13, during Bedlam in Norman on Saturday night.
Here's a look at the highlights from the contest:
First quarter: Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a 45-yard catch and run.
First quarter: Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler runs nine yards for a touchdown.
First quarter: Freshman receiver Marvin Mims makes a leaping catch for 27 yards.
First quarter: Freshman H-back Mikey Henderson catches and runs for a 20-yard touchdown.
First quarter: Sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu makes an interception.
First quarter: Rattler throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Theo Wease.
Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a a 40-yard field goal.
Second quarter: Brkic kicks a 29-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter: Stevenson rips off a 25-yard run.
Fourth quarter: Redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall catches and runs for a 30-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter: Rattler throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to Wease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.