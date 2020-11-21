You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 18 Sooners' 41-13 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Oklahoma State, 41-13, during Bedlam in Norman on Saturday night.

Here's a look at the highlights from the contest:

First quarter: Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a 45-yard catch and run.

First quarter: Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler runs nine yards for a touchdown.

First quarter: Freshman receiver Marvin Mims makes a leaping catch for 27 yards.

First quarter: Freshman H-back Mikey Henderson catches and runs for a 20-yard touchdown.

First quarter: Sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu makes an interception.

First quarter: Rattler throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Theo Wease.

Second quarter: Redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a a 40-yard field goal.

Second quarter: Brkic kicks a 29-yard field goal.

Fourth quarter: Stevenson rips off a 25-yard run.

Fourth quarter: Redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall catches and runs for a 30-yard touchdown.

Fourth quarter: Rattler throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to Wease.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

