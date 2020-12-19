OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 10 Sooners' 27-21 win over No. 6 Iowa State in Big 12 Championship

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1B Big 12), 27-21, in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington on Saturday.
Here are the highlights from the game:
1st Quarter: Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive back Isheem Young gets ejected for targeting on OU redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops.
1st Quarter: OU freshman quarterback Chandler Morris runs for a touchdown.
1st Quarter: OU sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood jumps over three defenders for a catch.
1st Quarter: OU freshman receiver Marvin Mims catches a nearly intercepted tipped pass.
2nd Quarter: Mims catches a long touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
2nd Quarter: OU redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 54-yard field goal.
2nd Quarter: OU redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood intercepts Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy.
2nd Quarter: Rattler runs nine yards for a touchdown.
3rd Quarter: Junior safety Patrick Fields picks off Purdy.
4th Quarter: Brkic kicks a 32-yard field goal.
4th Quarter: Senior cornerback Tre Brown picks off Purdy to seal the win.
