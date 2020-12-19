You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH highlights of No. 10 Sooners' 27-21 win over No. 6 Iowa State in Big 12 Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood catches the ball during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1B Big 12), 27-21, in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington on Saturday.

Here are the highlights from the game:

1st Quarter: Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive back Isheem Young gets ejected for targeting on OU redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops.

1st Quarter: OU freshman quarterback Chandler Morris runs for a touchdown.

1st Quarter: OU sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood jumps over three defenders for a catch.

1st Quarter: OU freshman receiver Marvin Mims catches a nearly intercepted tipped pass.

2nd Quarter: Mims catches a long touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.

2nd Quarter: OU redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 54-yard field goal.

2nd Quarter: OU redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood intercepts Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy.

2nd Quarter: Rattler runs nine yards for a touchdown.

3rd Quarter: Junior safety Patrick Fields picks off Purdy.

4th Quarter: Brkic kicks a 32-yard field goal.

4th Quarter: Senior cornerback Tre Brown picks off Purdy to seal the win.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments