You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: WATCH highlights from Oklahoma's 63-28 loss to LSU in Peach Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pat Fields

Sophomore safety Pat Fields runs into an LSU player during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

ATLANTA — The No. 4 Sooners fell to No. 1 LSU, 63-28, in the Peach Bowl Saturday, ending their season.

There weren't a lot, but here are some of the highlights from the Sooners.

First quarter: Defensive linemen LaRon Stokes and Neville Gallimore stop LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to force third down.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

First quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauls in a 51-yard catch.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

First quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks scores on a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

Second quarter: Jalen Hurts keeps the ball for a 2-yard touchdown.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

Third quarter: Hurts rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

Fourth quarter: Running back T.J. Pledger rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments