OU football: WATCH highlights from Oklahoma's 63-28 loss to LSU in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — The No. 4 Sooners fell to No. 1 LSU, 63-28, in the Peach Bowl Saturday, ending their season.
There weren't a lot, but here are some of the highlights from the Sooners.
First quarter: Defensive linemen LaRon Stokes and Neville Gallimore stop LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to force third down.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
First quarter: Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauls in a 51-yard catch.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
First quarter: Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks scores on a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
Second quarter: Jalen Hurts keeps the ball for a 2-yard touchdown.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
Third quarter: Hurts rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
Fourth quarter: Running back T.J. Pledger rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU | ESPN
