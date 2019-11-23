You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch Grant Calcaterra lead Sooners out of tunnel prior to TCU game

  • Updated
Grant Calcaterra

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra walks off the field before the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra led Oklahoma out of the southeast tunnel to start the Sooners' game against TCU.

Calcaterra announced his retirement from football due to multiple concussions Thursday, and said he plans on pursuing a career as a firefighter. He played in the Sooners' first four games of the season, tallying five receptions for 79 yards.

The Santa Margarita, California native was honored at Oklahoma's senior night ceremony Saturday. He finished his Sooner career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, along with a First-Team All Big 12 selection in 2018.

