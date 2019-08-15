You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Curtis Bolton get interception in Green Bay Packers preseason game

Curtis Bolton

Redshirt senior linebacker Curtis Bolton waits to run onto the field before the Orange Bowl Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner linebacker Curtis Bolton snagged an interception in his second preseason game with the Green Bay Packers 

After spending most of his first three years playing in special teams, Bolton started all 14 games for Oklahoma as a senior in 2018. He registered six tackles and a touchdown with a blocked punt recovery in the Sooners' opener against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 1, earning him Big 12 Player of the Week.

Bolton finished the season with 139 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2.5 fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the conference's coaches. The Murrieta, California native went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed with Green Bay on May 3.

