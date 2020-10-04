OU football: WATCH CeeDee Lamb score first NFL touchdown in Cowboys' game against Browns

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Lamb was left wide open in the middle of the field and caught a long 43-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.
CEEDEE FOR THE TD!!!Congrats to @_CeeDeeThree on his first NFL Touchdown.#OUDNA | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/QRejZVsXH2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 4, 2020
Lamb now has 18 catches for 297 yards on the season along with his first career score.
Lamb started three years at Oklahoma, catching 173 passes for 3,292 total yards and 40 touchdowns. He won two All-Big 12 honors from 2018 to 2019 and garnered consensus All-American honors in 2019 before being picked No. 17 overall by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft.
