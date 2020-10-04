You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: WATCH CeeDee Lamb score first NFL touchdown in Cowboys' game against Browns

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamb was left wide open in the middle of the field and caught a long 43-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Lamb now has 18 catches for 297 yards on the season along with his first career score.

Lamb started three years at Oklahoma, catching 173 passes for 3,292 total yards and 40 touchdowns. He won two All-Big 12 honors from 2018 to 2019 and garnered consensus All-American honors in 2019 before being picked No. 17 overall by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft.

