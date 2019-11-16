You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch CeeDee Lamb's 'magic' featured on ESPN's College GameDay

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

CeeDee Lamb is magical.

At least according to ESPN.

The junior wide receiver was featured on ESPN's GameDay Saturday morning for his "magical" plays this year. 

Lamb has undoubtedly been spectacular this season, catching 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He's also sixth in the country in yards after the catch with 521, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lamb and the No. 10 Sooners take on No. 13 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.  

