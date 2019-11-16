OU football: Watch CeeDee Lamb's 'magic' featured on ESPN's College GameDay

CeeDee Lamb is magical.
At least according to ESPN.
The junior wide receiver was featured on ESPN's GameDay Saturday morning for his "magical" plays this year.
Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb seemingly performs nothing but magic on the field ✨(📍 @exxonmobil) pic.twitter.com/dBiymJgkvM— ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2019
Lamb has undoubtedly been spectacular this season, catching 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He's also sixth in the country in yards after the catch with 521, according to Pro Football Focus.
Lamb and the No. 10 Sooners take on No. 13 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.