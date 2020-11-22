OU football: WATCH CeeDee Lamb make ridiculous touchdown catch, break Cowboys' rookie reception record against Vikings

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a highlight-reel play for his team Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, catching a touchdown pass with one hand while off balance and falling down.
CEEDEE. #DallasCowboys📺: #DALvsMIN on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/82SyWUpzYy— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2020
The catch was Lamb’s second of the day, and gave Dallas a 13-7 lead over the Vikings. In total, he has 46 receptions for 607 yards and four touchdowns as he chases a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The wideout's scoring reception also broke the Dallas franchise record previously owned by Bob Hayes for most catches in a season by a rookie.
With that catch, CeeDee Lamb has established a new franchise record for most catches by a rookie (46) in a season, topping Bob Hayes' previous mark (45 - 1965).— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 22, 2020
Lamb played for three years at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019, catching 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big 12 and consensus All-American honors in 2019 before being picked No. 17 overall by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft.
