You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH CeeDee Lamb make ridiculous touchdown catch, break Cowboys' rookie reception record against Vikings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb attempts a one-handed catch in the game against UCLA Sept. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made a highlight-reel play for his team Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, catching a touchdown pass with one hand while off balance and falling down.

The catch was Lamb’s second of the day, and gave Dallas a 13-7 lead over the Vikings. In total, he has 46 receptions for 607 yards and four touchdowns as he chases a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The wideout's scoring reception also broke the Dallas franchise record previously owned by Bob Hayes for most catches in a season by a rookie.

Lamb played for three years at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019, catching 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big 12 and consensus All-American honors in 2019 before being picked No. 17 overall by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments