OU football: WATCH Baltimore Ravens' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown make one handed catch against Titans

  • Updated
Marquise Brown

Then-junior wide receiver Marquise Brown warms up before the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown amazed viewers with a one-handed catch with defenders all around him in Saturday night's AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Brown's snag set his team up for their second field goal of the contest just before halftime.

Brown leads Baltimore in receiving on the night with four catches for 93 yards. The Ravens trail Tennessee 28-6 late in the third quarter. 

