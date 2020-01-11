OU football: WATCH Baltimore Ravens' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown make one handed catch against Titans

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown amazed viewers with a one-handed catch with defenders all around him in Saturday night's AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.
HOLLYWOOD!📺: #TENvsBAL on CBS@Primetime_jet #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/pNcHHJderR— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 12, 2020
Brown's snag set his team up for their second field goal of the contest just before halftime.
Brown leads Baltimore in receiving on the night with four catches for 93 yards. The Ravens trail Tennessee 28-6 late in the third quarter.
