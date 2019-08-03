OU football: University releases statement following Kennedy Brooks accuser Mallory Jech's Twitter thread

OU released a statement after OU student Mallory Jech posted a Twitter thread Friday alleging running back Kennedy Brooks committed "mental and physical abuse" against her.
Brooks had been held out of workouts before being cleared of a university Title IX investigation on July 9.
According to the statement, Title IX reports and investigations are confidential in order to protect the privacy of the reporter and respondent involved in the situation.
"University policy is to conduct investigations involving student athletes independent of OU Athletics," the university said in the statement. "At no time does the Office of Institutional Equity engage the athletics department in the evaluation of evidence during or following an investigation."
Anyone who files a Title IX complaint is provided counseling with confidential advocates, according to the statement, as well as accommodations including academic scheduling and referrals to additional recourse, including local police departments.
Filing a Title IX report does not limit the ability of either party to pursue action through the courts or criminal justice system, according to the statement.
"Our responsibility under Title IX in a university setting is to ensure a safe learning environment free of harassment and discrimination for our students, to provide requested accommodations, to determine violations of policy, and where the evidence shows threats to safety, to take steps to stop and prevent its recurrence."
