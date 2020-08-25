OU football: University prohibits on-campus tailgating, mandates masks, cancels Homecoming for 2020 season

OU announced in a Tuesday press release it will prohibit fans from tailgating on campus grounds during the 2020 football season. Additionally, masks will be required at all game day venues in 2020, and the Campus Activities Council's annual Homecoming has been canceled.
Per the release, other tailgates and events canceled for 2020 include the OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash, Sooner Club Tailgate, Tailgate Guys event, Varsity O Tailgate and the Walk of Champions event.
Events that will continue with heightened safety precautions include the Allstate Party at the Palace, College Events and Gatherings, Duck Pond RV Parking and the SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center.
Masks worn on game days must be surgical-style, covering the nose and mouth. Bandanas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and other similar masks are not allowed.
“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad said in the release. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”
The athletic department has already projected a reduced seating capacity of 25 percent for Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the upcoming season, as it continues to tighten restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
