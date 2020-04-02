You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: UCLA transfer Chris Murray commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray announced he's transferring to Oklahoma on Thursday.

Murray is the second UCLA player to transfer to the Sooners this offseason after grad transfer WR Theo Howard joined the team in January.

As a recruit, the 6-foot-2 OL was listed as a four-star by Rivals and ESPN. In his first season with the Bruins, Murray was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247Sports after helping improve UCLA's rushing offense by over 40 yards per game. He started in all 24 games he appeared in for UCLA.

Oklahoma opens its season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments