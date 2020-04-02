OU football: UCLA transfer Chris Murray commits to Sooners

Former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray announced he's transferring to Oklahoma on Thursday.
God’s Plan..And His Only 🥀 Committed. Boomer Sooner 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y6mrHm1EiX— Chris Murray (@chris1murray) April 2, 2020
Murray is the second UCLA player to transfer to the Sooners this offseason after grad transfer WR Theo Howard joined the team in January.
As a recruit, the 6-foot-2 OL was listed as a four-star by Rivals and ESPN. In his first season with the Bruins, Murray was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247Sports after helping improve UCLA's rushing offense by over 40 yards per game. He started in all 24 games he appeared in for UCLA.
Oklahoma opens its season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
