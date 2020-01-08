You are the owner of this article.
OU football: UCLA grad transfer Theo Howard to join Sooners

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

UCLA wide receiver Theo Howard announced Wednesday night he's joining the Sooners for the 2020 season. 

The 6-foot receiver caught for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his three years playing for the Bruins. Howard caught for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, while catching for 53 yards against the Sooners in their matchup against UCLA in 2019.

Howard will be joining a younger receiving core in the Sooners, with sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease, along with redshirt junior Charleston Rambo.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

