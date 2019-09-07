You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: UCLA drops to 0-2 ahead of week 3 matchup with Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray prepares to throw during the game against UCLA Sept. 8.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

UCLA, Oklahoma's week three opponent, started its season 0-2 after a 24-13 loss to San Diego State Saturday.

The Bruins lost to Cincinnati 24-14 last week to open up their season. Despite being the only nonconference Power Five opponent on the Sooners' schedule, it appears that the Sooners should have an easy time at the Rose Bowl next week.

UCLA has combined to only score 27 points in their first two games and gave up an average of 395 total yards, which is not a good recipe to keep up with a high-powered Lincoln Riley offense.

The two teams met in 2018, which ended with an 49-21 Sooner victory. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Los Angeles 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments