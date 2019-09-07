OU football: UCLA drops to 0-2 ahead of week 3 matchup with Oklahoma

UCLA, Oklahoma's week three opponent, started its season 0-2 after a 24-13 loss to San Diego State Saturday.
Final. pic.twitter.com/iwuYxkX31B— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 7, 2019
The Bruins lost to Cincinnati 24-14 last week to open up their season. Despite being the only nonconference Power Five opponent on the Sooners' schedule, it appears that the Sooners should have an easy time at the Rose Bowl next week.
UCLA has combined to only score 27 points in their first two games and gave up an average of 395 total yards, which is not a good recipe to keep up with a high-powered Lincoln Riley offense.
The two teams met in 2018, which ended with an 49-21 Sooner victory. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Los Angeles
