OU football: Twitter reacts to Spencer Rattler's debut, Jalen Hurts' big day against South Dakota

No. 4 Oklahoma stomped South Dakota Saturday night, winning 70-14. Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler made his Sooner debut after another big performance from senior Jalen Hurts.
Here's a look at the best Twitter reactions from the game:
Jalen Hurts stays classy. What a fit.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 7, 2019
📸@caitlynepes pic.twitter.com/GleZZs7Zw0
Today’s Most Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/vUUV83mlkg— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 7, 2019
A blessing: https://t.co/yJxfNw0bV9— Derek Parker (@DParkOK) September 7, 2019
South Dakota held Oklahoma to no first downs on the #Sooners opening possession. Reeves Mundschau didn't punt until the fourth quarter last week against Houston. pic.twitter.com/VxwkHJMDwX— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 7, 2019
Oklahoma is up to 12.1 yards per play. 583 total yards. 5:29 left in the 3rd quarter— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) September 8, 2019
How much has this #Sooners game slowed down? The biggest cheer lately came when students were on the video board holding a sign that read "Texas is losing 20-7 right now"— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 8, 2019
Now making his official debut for the #Sooners at QB: @SpencerRattler 🐍 pic.twitter.com/NLlkBVBujv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 8, 2019
*Over those mountains... https://t.co/VLmIi6TDWH— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) September 8, 2019
Spencer Rattler to Trejan Bridges for six.— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 8, 2019
The future is here for the #Sooners: https://t.co/tXNEmFLYH2 pic.twitter.com/G8lgVP6EOk
