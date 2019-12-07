OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' wild overtime win over Baylor for Big 12 title

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) beat No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) in a wild 30-23 overtime win Saturday.
Here are the best Twitter reactions from the game:
Game day mood!!! @OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/auy79Ofmyd— Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) December 7, 2019
What an incredible coach @CoachMattRhule is...The job he has done over last three years is unprecedented!However, @OU_Football owns the Big 12 Championship Game like the Patriots own the AFC East.@LSUfootball wins by 7...@OU_Football wins by 14#BoomerSooner to the Playoff— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 7, 2019
TWO PUNTS TO START THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME? Somebody inform Jim Mora Jr., who almost certainly is not watching today— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 7, 2019
Not good for ESPN studio guys who said this will be a 40-40+ game. https://t.co/7fFyzICt1v— Matthew Gaylor (@MatthewGaylor) December 7, 2019
Owen Field South. pic.twitter.com/3cOZlYc4o0— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 7, 2019
CeeDee Lamb see him go.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 7, 2019
CEEDEE LAMB DID WHAT— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 7, 2019
This would have been a beauty pic.twitter.com/OBPkIlEq3T— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) December 7, 2019
Trying to tackle CeeDee Lamb is like trying to tackle Adrian Peterson. pic.twitter.com/L2WOqrobs3— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 7, 2019
WhoopWHOOPWHOOOOOOOP pic.twitter.com/oat4fUbI0q— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 7, 2019
I feel like this is one of the most physical Big 12 games I've seen in a while.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 7, 2019
i don't root against oklahoma. but i really hate that damn song so i just want things to happen so they don't play that damn song.— bomani (@bomani_jones) December 7, 2019
does ou's band even play another song other than "boomer sooner?" i'm only kinda joking.— bomani (@bomani_jones) December 7, 2019
LSU and Georgia will do well to match this defense being played right now. And that's about as high a compliment as I can give. #Sooners #SicEm— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) December 7, 2019
Death.Taxes.Jalen Hurts fumbling in a crucial game.— Wyatt Crosher (@wcrosher) December 7, 2019
It's only a "quiet storyline" for people who haven't actually watched this team play every week. https://t.co/YawypG02LV— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 7, 2019
The Big 12 has always been regarded as a defense-first conference.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019
🦶🔫— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 7, 2019
The OU offense is killing their defense...Things I didn't think I would tweet in 2019 for $400, Alex— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 7, 2019
Coach Saban did 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/Oj8CfSjEeR— roy williams (@roywilliams31) December 7, 2019
Im sure we’ll make the proper changes and get it back right. Oline needs to step up and block there butts off. #Boomer— roy williams (@roywilliams31) December 7, 2019
Kenneth Murray and James Lynch were the most dominant players on the field on the first half. Dudes were all over the place making plays! The Big 12 can play defense America! #Big12Championship https://t.co/zp7E6w3m8H— Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) December 7, 2019
All aboard the Kennedy Brooks train pic.twitter.com/HUictLLfzl— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) October 20, 2018
Rhamondre Stevenson is such a hoss oh my gawd— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 7, 2019
Oklahoma is playing Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. pic.twitter.com/NJBvjmmN2M— Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019
This game has been so weird and awesome all at the same time.— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 7, 2019
Lincoln Riley going conservative because he's worried about Jalen Hurts turning it over is not something I expected to see in December— Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019
Not bad. pic.twitter.com/tcrFyoVJTN— Mark Cooper (@mark_cooperjr) December 7, 2019
Can we just put OU and Baylor in a bowl game opposite each other?— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 7, 2019
CeeDee Lamb is so good he can jog on a crossing route and still pick up 30 yards. That kid is so special.— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019
The one conference that decides its champion via a round-robin schedule is having its $uperfluous title game go to overtime.Peak college football.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 7, 2019
very here for free football— May The Smock Be With You (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2019
