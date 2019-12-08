You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners vs LSU College Football Playoff matchup

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley raises up the trophy amidst falling confetti after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners have found their way back into the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff committee has put Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) at No. 4. The Sooners will play against undefeated No. 1 LSU in Atlanta.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

