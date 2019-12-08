OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners vs LSU College Football Playoff matchup

The Sooners have found their way back into the College Football Playoff.
The College Football Playoff committee has put Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) at No. 4. The Sooners will play against undefeated No. 1 LSU in Atlanta.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
It's official. They're 𝙞𝙣.@OU_Football & @LSUfootball will face off in the #CFAPeachBowl! pic.twitter.com/kEHAivv2Zr— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 8, 2019
This is what Oklahoma replaced: - Heisman trophy winner/No.1 pick- First round WR pick- 4 OL- New defensive coordinator and staff (129 pass def in 2018)Perhaps Lincoln Riley's best coaching job since arrival in Norman.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 8, 2019
WELCOME TO THE ATL😤 @OU_Football SOONER NATION WE IN THIS THANGGG🏈 #WeNotDoneYet— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 8, 2019
Jalen Hurts making the college football playoffs while Alabama is over here looking in from the outside like #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/6zd8IKqAkv— Fessy Fanatics (@FessyFanatics) December 8, 2019
LSU opens as a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl @SuperBookUSA.— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 8, 2019
#Boomer! Let’s go #SoonerNation! pic.twitter.com/MwNmgdDlbW— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) December 8, 2019
I would have kept Ohio State at No. 1, but I've gotta say ... aesthetically, I think I preferred LSU-OU and OSU-Clemson.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 8, 2019
Note: Jalen Hurts has never lost to LSU https://t.co/3AzrNj0trS— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 8, 2019
Don’t underestimate Jalen Hurts in the Benz.— Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) December 8, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.