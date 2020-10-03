OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' loss to Iowa State, second-straight loss

The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to Iowa State (2-1, 2-0 Big 12), 37-30, Saturday night in Ames, marking their second-straight loss of the season after falling to Kansas State Sept. 26.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
It will never not be funny to me that Oklahoma, a program that has the most physical tackling drill named after it, can't tackle at all anymore.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 4, 2020
Current state of Oklahoma rankings:1. Oklahoma State2. Yukon High3. Tulsa4. Oklahoma5. East Central University— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 4, 2020
No. 18 Oklahoma falls to Iowa StateSooners drop to 1-2 on the year pic.twitter.com/5y31C9W3Rs— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 4, 2020
Some years Oklahoma blows a game to Kansas State. Some years Oklahoma blows a game to Iowa State. This is 2020, so ...— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 4, 2020
Oklahoma loses to Iowa State 37-30.Texas lost to TCU 33-31.The Big 12 is spiraling.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 4, 2020
Iowa State lost to Louisiana in Week 1 and will beat Oklahoma in Ames for the first time since 1960. Oklahoma entered the game at ISU 37-2-1 in Ames. The losses were 1960 and 1928. First back-to-back OU losses in regular season since 1999.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 4, 2020
Sooner Mood: pic.twitter.com/iIhez975XV— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2020
Oklahoma starts 0-2 in Big 12 play for 1st time in 22 years, which was John Blake’s final season as Sooners’ coach in 1998— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 4, 2020
Do the Sooners know they can’t tank for Trevor Lawrence?— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 4, 2020
Bob Stoops never once lost back-to-back Big 12 games. Sooners haven't been in this spot in a long, long time.— Max Olson (@max_olson) October 4, 2020
Winner of Oklahoma-Texas will have the inside track to the Cheez-it Bowl— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 4, 2020
Well the good news for Oklahoma is they probably don't have to worry about getting creamed in a Semifinal again this year.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2020
#Oklahoma and #Texas heading to the Cotton Bowl with a combined 1-3 mark in Big 12 play and no State Fair. pic.twitter.com/F19RjM5Ucl— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 4, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.