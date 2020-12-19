OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners earning sixth-straight Big 12 Championship with 27-21 win over Iowa State

Oklahoma is now the Big 12 Champion for the sixth-straight time.
The No. 10 Sooners held off a No. 6 Iowa State comeback, coming out on top 27-21 in AT&T Stadium. Here's how Twitter reacted:
Wow, Iowa State's offense sure is struggling after losing their*checks notes*starting safety— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 19, 2020
Tre Brown just makes big plays in the Big 12 Championship. 2018: Texas safety2019: Saved a touchdown2020: Big kick return— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 19, 2020
This is my favorite moment in Big 12 championship history. pic.twitter.com/IuTTTO4oJ6— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 19, 2020
Is Matt Campbell going to point and scream at his quarterback now?— Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) December 19, 2020
I love Matt Campbell. When he gets a statue, make it of him cussing out that ref.— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) December 19, 2020
I love this team man 💯 especially my dawgs up front with me $G— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) December 20, 2020
It’s the win for me 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZIq4Gx4iJi— Juran Stevenson OU 🏈 MOM (@JuranStevenson) December 19, 2020
Ring Me 💍— Anton Harrison ⁵³ (@Ayee_Tonn) December 19, 2020
Blessed https://t.co/aTgc0PpLbs— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) December 19, 2020
Iowa state need to pack the stuff up and go back home cause we getting a ring 😭🤦🏾♂️💯⭕️ #BoomerSooner— Lootrunner.mariooo (@MarioWill00) December 19, 2020
Remember that night in Ames, Iowa after we had taken our 2nd loss in a row.. Many attacked us and counted us out.Adversity defines true character, despite EVERY reason to quit this year, we found a way!Proud of this team 💯@OU_Football— Patrick Fields (@PatrickFields24) December 19, 2020
Spencer Rattler really threw it into the trash can 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tfJ3MXXW4Q— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 19, 2020
Updating your profile every 365! #14 💍#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/03Niar6l3a— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) December 19, 2020
