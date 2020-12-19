You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners earning sixth-straight Big 12 Championship with 27-21 win over Iowa State

Pat Fields

Junior safety Pat Fields makes a tackle during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma is now the Big 12 Champion for the sixth-straight time.

The No. 10 Sooners held off a No. 6 Iowa State comeback, coming out on top 27-21 in AT&T Stadium. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

