OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners earning Big 12 Championship spot, narrow win over TCU

The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) narrowly beat TCU, 28-24, to clinch a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Saturday night.
Here are the best reactions from the game:
Oklahoma by a 100 https://t.co/grSDx3cfwZ— Matt Reynolds (@MattReynolds___) November 23, 2019
Also, pic.twitter.com/T9RV31klSG— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) November 24, 2019
What a take. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/DRpPBLZa6n— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) November 24, 2019
If past is prologue, Oklahoma's bad half tonight will be the second.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 24, 2019
K9. That is all. 💪💪💪#Sooners force another punt! #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/b3A01OHAsK— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2019
dr murray's diagnosis: screen pass— ok sooner (@CCMachine) November 24, 2019
I am not sure if we are supposed to be eye testing in real time but Oklahoma vs Oregon is a thing that is happening as we speak— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 24, 2019
Assist to the DB for helping get Willis into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/81wEgQiuhz— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 24, 2019
TCU has run 10 plays. Only one has gone for positive yardage. #Sooners— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) November 24, 2019
Grant Calcaterra — future firefighter. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/ozOyzU9tdE— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019
Ehh... sure... https://t.co/l2QLH8OFtR— ok sooner (@CCMachine) November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019
#Sooners can come back and win this game 52-17 and it won’t change that, for me, they just aren’t a playoff team. High quality teams put teams away, they don’t let teams keep hanging around. Given a chance to put teams away, elite teams do.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 24, 2019
That was Lee Morris' 9th consecutive reception that has resulted in a first down. 25-yard gain. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 24, 2019
It's becoming apparent that "style points" might not matter. If #Sooners are going back to the playoff, they need raw W-L data, as in, they need to win and they need others, like Oregon & Penn State, to lose. It really might be as simple as that.— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) November 24, 2019
OU called a timeout and Lincoln Riley was screaming an official. Clearly believed that should've been targeting. And he's probably right.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 24, 2019
I think we’ll go ahead and put a asterisk by that play.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 24, 2019
Oklahoma looking at Oregon and getting jealous of the attention.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019
The last four years have been like gambling in Vegas. Even if you’re having a rough patch at the table, you can go catch a show, hit some fun clubs, a good time can be had. Hurts is like Atlantic City. If you’re not hot at the table, you may well get mugged. https://t.co/BYSQ0VCsxx— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 24, 2019
Jalen Hurts has had some amazing numbers this year, but man he's had some gigantic turnovers too. #Sooners lead down to four.— Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) November 24, 2019
Bob tweeted it. I didn't. https://t.co/X3AaP2DnU5— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019
This TCU DB took the ball away from Jalen Hurts without it ever touching the ground on this play. One of the smoothest strips ever pic.twitter.com/JDNIu4l8c7— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 24, 2019
BIG stop for #SpeedD! 🗣🚫 pic.twitter.com/UmWKN8HWeA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2019
