OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' comeback win over Baylor

WACO, Texas — The No. 10 Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit at halftime to beat No. 13 Baylor, 34-31.
Here are the best reactions from the game:
Baylor has blown a 28-3 lead, Oklahoma has tied things at 31…Bears and Falcons fans: pic.twitter.com/9wOAa2iteC— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2019
“Baylor blows a 28-3 lead to Oklahoma” Falcons fans: pic.twitter.com/5UnRwZtL06— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 17, 2019
Whoever is on aux in McLane Stadium just learned ab the existence of bass boosted songs— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 17, 2019
That’s been the story of the last few weeks, guys just trying to do too much and blowing their own assignments. https://t.co/7YO2m83TrQ— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 17, 2019
Baylor is not playing early. They look strong. Like physically strong and tough like they want to push OU around.— Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) November 17, 2019
Delete. Delete. Delete.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 17, 2019
Oklahoma is playing without its best player, standout WR CeeDee Lamb.Out for 'medical reasons,' per OU.— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) November 17, 2019
Baylor Oklahoma on bath salts.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 17, 2019
That Oklahoma kick return was exciting**Does not count— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) November 17, 2019
I have many bad things to say— Crimson & Thanksgiving Machine (@CCMachine) November 17, 2019
Diastrous first quarter for Oklahoma.— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) November 17, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners in real trouble.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 17, 2019
Isn't it amazing that Baylor is killing OU with a QB run lmao. pic.twitter.com/Nc1PIYnlbs— Crimson & Thanksgiving Machine (@CCMachine) November 17, 2019
Alamo Bowl is gonna be lit— Shiplap is lazy interior design (@RedDirtSport) November 17, 2019
Um, Sic’em.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 17, 2019
Lemme kno how it ends bro , I’m finna get drunk https://t.co/1AEHmrjMNG— Zack Sanchez (@ZSanchez15) November 17, 2019
I never, ever, ever thought I'd tweet this, but .....Should Riley give Tanner Mordecai or Spencer Rattler a shot?— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 17, 2019
Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/u9TD1o5ue7— Abby Bitterman (@abby_bitterman) November 17, 2019
Alex Grinch said he wants more turnovers and Jalen said: "I gotchu fam"— Crimson & Thanksgiving Machine (@CCMachine) November 17, 2019
The last two and a half quarters for OU have been down right awful...barely hung on after giving up 20 unanswered to ISU and now this...48-3 run on OU...This is bonkers— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 17, 2019
Twitter: Hey Jalen, what if you threw it to one of the 3 5-star WRs, 5-Star TE or the 4-Star WR instead of scramblingJalen Hurts: pic.twitter.com/3ZEtJwSlhu— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 17, 2019
The Jalen Hurts for Heisman campaign has ended...— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2019
If "Sic 'em Jesus" caught on in the rest of the Big 12: "Hook 'em, Jesus" "Boomer Jesus" "Pistols Jesusing" "Rock Chalk Jesushawk"— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) November 17, 2019
Here come the Sooners.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 17, 2019
Oh no, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/h44MSyGe4w— Stadium (@Stadium) November 17, 2019
Jalen Hurts has fumbled three times and lost two of them tonight. Kennedy Brooks has fumbled zero times this season and only fumbled once last season.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 17, 2019
https://t.co/Tz6CeTWUNu pic.twitter.com/u3LR8ItuUz— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 17, 2019
Drake Stoops acting like he might take something and then backing away at the last second -- he learned it from his dad.— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) November 17, 2019
