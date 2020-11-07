You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas, Spencer Rattler staying in game after apparent injury

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler looks at the video board after turning the ball over during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The No. 19 Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) took down winless Kansas, 62-9, in dominant fashion Saturday.

At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler hurt his hip after he ran a 2-yard keeper for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 21-0. Rattler hobbled off the field in the proceeding possession, although he came back in the drive after that one.

Wincing through the pain, Rattler stayed in the game until the five-minute mark of the third quarter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

