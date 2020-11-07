OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas, Spencer Rattler staying in game after apparent injury

The No. 19 Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) took down winless Kansas, 62-9, in dominant fashion Saturday.
At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler hurt his hip after he ran a 2-yard keeper for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 21-0. Rattler hobbled off the field in the proceeding possession, although he came back in the drive after that one.
Wincing through the pain, Rattler stayed in the game until the five-minute mark of the third quarter.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
A look at the hit that has Spencer Rattler in pain. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Oeqc18mzTQ— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) November 7, 2020
I don’t understand why Spencer Rattler is in the game.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 7, 2020
Seeing Spencer Rattler's side butt on ESPN pic.twitter.com/oaHxpR1hZf— Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) November 7, 2020
Kansas doing their part in social distancing pic.twitter.com/8SLr7gMJEq— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) November 7, 2020
Why is Spencer Rattler still in the game?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 7, 2020
There is zero need for Spencer Rattler to play another snap today.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) November 7, 2020
#Sooners 62, Kansas 9.Dumb out of context stat: Rattler gets hisfirst home win against an FBS opponent on Nov. 7.— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) November 8, 2020
Spencer Rattler out there running around like an old man, looking obviously hurt. What are we doing? Lol.— Greg Spencer (@gregcspencer) November 7, 2020
We're less than three minutes in and we have a Tre Brown INT and an easy pass and catch between Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner.In other words, Kansas is in town.— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) November 7, 2020
