OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 53-45 win over No. 22 Texas in quadruple overtime of Red River Showdown

DALLAS — In what will be remembered as one of the craziest Red River Showdown games, the Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) beat No. 22 Texas (2-2, 1-2 Big 12), 53-45, in quadruple overtime Saturday afternoon.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
October 10, 2020
Texas/OU is the best bad game I’ve ever seen.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 10, 2020
People need to hear this- BOTH Texas and OU are bad this year.— Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) October 10, 2020
OU and Texas trotting to the tunnel for halftime pic.twitter.com/7SerNmgN2t— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) October 10, 2020
Big Stog! He’s too big😂 You can’t cover him @austin_stogner— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) October 10, 2020
OU vs Texas pic.twitter.com/bRrsSxbkSR— Barstool OkState (@BarstoolOKST) October 10, 2020
OU/Texas has lost orbital velocity and is re-entering at a dangerous, non-survivable angle— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 10, 2020
Rotten Bowl— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 10, 2020
HALFTIME: Oklahoma and Texas are tied at 17 in what is the wildest, weirdest game I think I've ever covered.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 10, 2020
Texas just highlighted all of their players in the NFL on a video presentation in stadium. It didn't take very long.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 10, 2020
