OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State, Spencer Rattler's dynamic first start

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler after the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners routed Missouri State 48-0 Saturday night, and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had one of the best debut starts for an OU quarterback in recent memory.

Rattler only played in the first half, and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

