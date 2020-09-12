OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State, Spencer Rattler's dynamic first start

The Sooners routed Missouri State 48-0 Saturday night, and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had one of the best debut starts for an OU quarterback in recent memory.
Rattler only played in the first half, and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Here's how Twitter reacted:
We would have if there would've been any sort of mask wear enforcement. Had to leave because hardly anyone in our section would wear theirs.— Boomer /''\ Sooner (@MathewSmeltzer) September 13, 2020
I think it's safe to say the Sooners might not be taking Missouri State that seriously. https://t.co/Eemldf8gBN— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 12, 2020
Could @OU_Athletics make it any harder to pay for a PPV game for people that live out of state? Im literally trying to give you money.— Joshua Monk (@monk_josh) September 12, 2020
Spencer Rattler was 14-17 with 4 TDs and 290 yards ... in the first half of his first career start.OU's next Heisman candidate at QB? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zSP5q7htL5— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2020
Rest of the conference seeing Rattler tonight pic.twitter.com/UMNzce7zSF— ⭕️Wild Bill🙌🏼 (@Wild_Bill_OU) September 13, 2020
I'm gonna say it..Rattler may have a better arm than Kyler or Baker— ThunderinSOONER#SpeedD (@Chasen8OU) September 13, 2020
