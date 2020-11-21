OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 41-13 dominant win over Oklahoma State

The No. 18 Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) won in a dominant fashion over No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12), 41-13, Saturday night in Norman.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns, running in a 9-yard touchdown as well. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a heavy work load, carrying the ball 26 times for 141 yards.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
OU’s Big 12 title hopes since starting the season 0-2 pic.twitter.com/7gItunKFkm— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 22, 2020
. @SpencerRattler in his bag 💼— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 22, 2020
Mims is a special player. Limitless ceiling.— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) November 22, 2020
Lincoln Riley calling plays off a CVS receipt pic.twitter.com/NLiEpPCL69— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 22, 2020
Bookie Radley-Hiles was flagged for bullying Dillon Stonerpic.twitter.com/pZgzewh324— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 22, 2020
The One America News Network is reporting that Mike Gundy is bravely leading Oklahoma State to a big win over Oklahoma!— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 22, 2020
No Austin Stogner. Hello Brayden Willis and Mikey Henderson. What a position group #Sooners have in the Hback room. OU’s Beamer Ball.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 22, 2020
Mike Gundy likes Corn ChipsTom Herman likes Potato ChipsLincoln Riley likes Blue Chips pic.twitter.com/ery7XzG1ZL— ChampU🏆 (@The_BradJohnson) November 18, 2020
Spencer Rattler TD and a pair of ankles as a souvenir pic.twitter.com/9OgswtV7Te— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 22, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.