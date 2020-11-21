You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 41-13 dominant win over Oklahoma State

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The No. 18 Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) won in a dominant fashion over No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12), 41-13, Saturday night in Norman.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns, running in a 9-yard touchdown as well. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a heavy work load, carrying the ball 26 times for 141 yards.

Here's how Twitter reacted: 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

