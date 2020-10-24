OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU

Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) defeated TCU (1-3), 33-14 in Fort Worth on Saturday for its second conference win of 2020.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' victory:
Marvin Mims is a stud... Awesome toss by Rattler... All set up by the run game... 27-7 #sooners.— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) October 24, 2020
Mikey Henderson looks promising.#Sooners— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) October 24, 2020
Just a different offense this year, friends. Feels like watching the 2005 #Sooners after the 2003-04 juggernauts. You take what you can get and hope everyone grows into bigger, better days.— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) October 24, 2020
If I had never seen an OU Football team play a game until the year of our Lord 2020, and you asked me if this was a well coached team....#Sooners— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) October 24, 2020
Watching #Sooners struggle out of 2-back set makes you appreciate how devastating Perine/Mixon were together. Riley offense took off in 2015 b/c of Mayfield, yes, but also as Riley realized what he had in backfield with his QB.— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) October 24, 2020
Very good point made by Teddy Lehman on OU radio. The 5-yard penalty may have cost #Sooners 3 points. https://t.co/kovclkV9VG— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 24, 2020
7 to 17.7 to 10. 7 to 18. Developing theme for #Sooners. Just wait until 8 and 11 are added to the mix.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 24, 2020
Somebody tell Gary Patterson it's OK, that Riley gets everybody with that route. Rattler to Mims, competitive play at the goal line, touchdown. #Sooners lead 17-0.— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) October 24, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.