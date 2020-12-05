OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor

The No. 11 Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship against No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 19 with a 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night.
Here are some of Twitter's reactions:
Offense for the love of all that’s holy please put some points on the board.— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) December 6, 2020
Shoutout to Robert Barnes coming in cold to this game and having a really solid first half after moving BACK to DB after being at LB all year.— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) December 6, 2020
I find it refreshing that Oklahoma's defense can carry its offense for the first time ever in my 30s.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 6, 2020
In WHAT way is Spencer Rattler a hybrid of Jalen Hurts? On WHAT planet?— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 6, 2020
lmao this is Iowa State going into the Big 12 championship game https://t.co/8gQKh7QLm3— baylor equestrian fan page (@itshankturnup) December 5, 2020
Remember when Poke fans were saying “SpEnCeR RaTtLer WonT bE tHe BeSt SpenCeR iN thE ConfErEnce.” pic.twitter.com/LvQnljD0jb— Squanto (@Omahas_Mikeday) December 5, 2020
Best line: Fox Sports Tim Brando, after Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler scrambled under pressure, avoided a sack, got away and threw a TD pass, “That’s Rattler doing Rattler type things.”— RudyMartzke2020 (@FakeRudyMartzke) December 6, 2020
Defense is giving me all the feels.— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) December 6, 2020
