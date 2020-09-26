You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Sooners huddle

The Sooners huddle before the game against Kansas State on Sept. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The No. 3 Sooners fell to Kansas State, 38-35, Saturday afternoon. The Sooners, now 0-1 in conference, were up 21-7 at the half before the Wildcats' dominant second half. 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments