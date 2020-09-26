OU football: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Kansas State

The No. 3 Sooners fell to Kansas State, 38-35, Saturday afternoon. The Sooners, now 0-1 in conference, were up 21-7 at the half before the Wildcats' dominant second half.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Less than five minutes to go.Kansas State - 38Oklahoma - 35 pic.twitter.com/uTp4Qc7fSV— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2020
Kansas State, which lost to Arkansas State and was down several players today, has tied Oklahoma. Big 12 is drowning.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 26, 2020
If Kansas State pulls this off again, can we all agree that Oklahoma doesn’t get to make the playoff this year? Please?— Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 26, 2020
Let's go ahead and say it, Seth McGowan needs to be starting for the #Sooners. He's your dude.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) September 26, 2020
Pretty cool — Drake Stoops catches his first career TD with the #Sooners pic.twitter.com/kxNRiFWqMa— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 26, 2020
A confession: I can’t not think of this song anytime Marvin Mims touches the ball.(Also: TD #Sooners) pic.twitter.com/Fn6RpoPGxd— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) September 26, 2020
Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims Jr. cannot be stopped 😳(via @FOXSports)⁰pic.twitter.com/vkV2QvArjA— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 26, 2020
Is Marvin Mims OU’s best WR?— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) September 26, 2020
