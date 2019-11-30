OU football: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 34-16 win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — No. 7 Oklahoma topped No. 21 Oklahoma State, 34-16, Saturday night in Bedlam.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Utah trying to convince the CPF Committee that they're tOSU with those uniforms like pic.twitter.com/X45y3S23Wh— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 1, 2019
Jalen Hurts and the #Sooners will have the ball first in Bedlam. pic.twitter.com/9ybKnK4aeh— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 1, 2019
December 1, 2019
Mike Gundy: "It's a one man show."Lincoln Riley: "We will line up Rhamondre Stevenson at WR. We will hand the ball off to CeeDee Lamb."— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) December 1, 2019
Feel free to add “Hurts wanted to take off” to every tweet about OU football— Danny Slagle (@slagle747) December 1, 2019
That is correct. https://t.co/EypOm05p1W— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 1, 2019
never forget that Oklahoma did the “Philly Special” with Baker Mayfield in the Rose Bowl a month before it became the Philly Special— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 1, 2019
“Wishbone team”— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 1, 2019
Pee Mont, boy you making that number look good as heck!!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 1, 2019
Run, run, run….get to the red zone…pass. It’s just overcomplicating things.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 1, 2019
Brkic for Heisman— Trevor Rogers (@TrevorRogers_1) December 1, 2019
Here was Fox national referee analyst Dean Blandino on the Motley reversal: "Replay is there to fix an obvious error and to me that's not obvious. But again, they thought he was out and that's the call they went with."— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 1, 2019
Great work defense!!!— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) December 1, 2019
ICYMI, no touches for Kennedy Brooks on that first drive. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry in the first half. #Sooners— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) December 1, 2019
Jalen Hurts makes some plays sometimes that... pic.twitter.com/27irRwxaqV— Curt Popejoy (@CurtPopejoySW) December 1, 2019
IT TAKES AN ENTIRE DEFENSE TO TACKLE A FULLBACK— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) December 1, 2019
I wish I had Jalen Hurts' lower body strength.— Ben Kercheval (@BenKercheval) December 1, 2019
HUUUUUUUUUUGE STOP BY THE DEFENSE— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 1, 2019
Targeting is the worst rule in college football.— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 1, 2019
Nick Basquine, an Oklahoma kid, is having a helluva Bedlam.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 1, 2019
RIDE DAT GT COUNTER TRAIN— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 1, 2019
It’s been strange all season how Lincoln Riley‘s refused to feed Kennedy Brooks the ball. This is what he does.— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 1, 2019
Nation meet Kennedy Brooks. Kennedy Brooks meet nation. #Sooners— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 1, 2019
#Sooners offense = a meat grinder.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 1, 2019
Watching those last two drives were like watching lava flow.It’s coming, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. pic.twitter.com/MXJMwmvYmo— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 1, 2019
Umm... https://t.co/tCy0kZvCQT— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 1, 2019
Disaster Defense.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 1, 2019
December 1, 2019
Oklahoma has its—1) Offensive line starting to look the part. 2) Defense starting to look the part. That's two areas that could take the Sooners a long ways.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 1, 2019
Will Utah stay above Oklahoma for No. 5 on Tuesday night? That's the key question heading into conference title games. Utah has been more dominant.Oklahoma has beaten better teams.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 1, 2019
How ironic would it be if after the last few years of Oklahoma getting killed for its defense that the best OU defensive team since 2015 gets left out of the playoff?— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 1, 2019
OSU fans are leaving the stadium #Boomero— Brett-Ashlee Ward (@brettayw) December 1, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.