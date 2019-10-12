OU football: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 34-27 win over Texas, dominant Sooner defense

The No. 6 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), 34-27, behind a dominant Oklahoma defense and a big day from junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Here are the best reactions from the game:
God bless America https://t.co/rK0UCQf0Pu— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 12, 2019
So much for Lincoln Riley saying his players wouldn’t be throwing Horns Down...— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 12, 2019
Mike Defee just gave each team's captains a STERN pre-game talking to and told them to SHAKE HANDS.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 12, 2019
Mike Defee: Let's keep it clean boys this is the GREATEST rivalry in America— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 12, 2019
Kenneth Murray nearly decapitates a guy
Mike Defee: pic.twitter.com/MywHbUeiE1
The hits are just bigger in Texas 😳 pic.twitter.com/DeosRvnmq8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2019
You know ... maybe Jalen should've slid there— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) October 12, 2019
Turn me up!!! @_CeeDeeThree— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) October 12, 2019
HOOK EM pic.twitter.com/qFMpmELA9Y— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 12, 2019
It's not what you want on 3rd and 6 pic.twitter.com/ImNuOmAPPg— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 12, 2019
Jalen Hurts is ridiculous. Throwing it better than ever and still juking dudes out of their cleats.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 12, 2019
Jalen Hurts' slides.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 12, 2019
Noted.
lmao pic.twitter.com/aCWRvaXjgf— nick (@nick_pants) October 12, 2019
Is the Oklahoma defense going to have to bail out the Oklahoma offense today? Is that the bizarro world in which we are currently living?!— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma very determined to keep this game interesting.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 12, 2019
If OU’s offense was playing as well as its defense, then the Sooners would be up about 3 TDs at the least.— Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) October 12, 2019
Is the OU defense actually finally good again?— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 12, 2019
So THIS is what Oklahoma looks like with a defense. Oh my.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 12, 2019
@Kmurrayy_9 tell em stop playin ! 🗣— Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) October 12, 2019
boomer pic.twitter.com/2rOmDqorfu— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) October 12, 2019
Kenneth Murray could not be playing any better.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 12, 2019
The only thing both OU and Texas fans have agreed on today is that they don’t like this pic.twitter.com/IlTrMNxpBn— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) October 12, 2019
The new “Monster of the Midway” @Kmurrayy_9 keep feasting #OULB9— Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) October 12, 2019
This game should be over yo...— Kyler Murray (@K1) October 12, 2019
CeeDee Lamb scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/RF6RaqBNXR— Spenser Davis (@Davis_Spenser) October 12, 2019
jalen hurts putting the ball behind his back to not fumble pic.twitter.com/S31CwRw29Q— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 12, 2019
If these defense gets a turnover, will Alex Grinch give them a fried candy bar at the fair?— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) October 12, 2019
@_CeeDeeThree is having one of the best performances in #RedRiverRivalry history— Trey Millard (@fat_daddy33) October 12, 2019
