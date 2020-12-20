OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup with No. 7 Florida

No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) will play No. 7 Florida (8-3) at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ESPN.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' bowl berth:
Going back to our second home!🆚 Florida🗓 Wednesday, Dec. 30🏟 @ATTStadium➡️ https://t.co/s2C732W68l | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9MV6e2jqSK— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 20, 2020
Two very interesting match-ups: Florida will face OU in the Cotton Bowl and UGA will face Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 20, 2020
This game should be all kinds of fun. https://t.co/BfIXgOuXpK— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 20, 2020
The 85th #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic is set! No. 7 @GatorsFB and No. 6 @OU_Football will face off on December 30 at 7 pm CT in @ATTStadium.#LikeNoOther 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L0oEkirCdy— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
This is not the Bob Stoops Bowl. Dumb comment.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 20, 2020
FCS Georgia Southern beat Florida in football in 2013 https://t.co/APviVaKJdw— Boomer Beamer (not a real boomer) (@ImDerBatman) December 20, 2020
Stoops & Spurrier for coin toss please! Make it happen @CottonBowlGame— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 20, 2020
petition to rename it the Badyear Cotton Bowl for 2020— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) December 20, 2020
It’s official. Game on @UFBarstool https://t.co/onTMLbExCc— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 20, 2020
Man.. I REALLY wanted Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl..— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 20, 2020
Tre T&T stadium pic.twitter.com/cVIgIvhRN6— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 20, 2020
OU and UF over Cincy is college football elitism. Unreal. https://t.co/L3GnSIuYUi— Jake Holley (@JakeHolleyMedia) December 20, 2020
Florida’s stud TE opted out earlier today so they’ll be without him for the game https://t.co/YizHqeLC0g— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 20, 2020
