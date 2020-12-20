You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup with No. 7 Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Sooners celebrate

The Sooners celebrate with head coach Lincoln Riley after winning the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) will play No. 7 Florida (8-3) at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ESPN.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' bowl berth:

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments