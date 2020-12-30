OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl rout over No. 7 Florida

ARLINGTON — The No. 6 Sooners capped off their 2020 season with a staggering 55-20 rout over No. 7 Florida Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Live look at @GatorsFB leaving the Cotton Bowl pic.twitter.com/Y2M8y3Ezxv— Make Miami Football Great Again (@Team__305) December 31, 2020
Cotton Bowl update for #Gators pic.twitter.com/ekwp8sOfHR— Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) December 31, 2020
Kyle buddy,,,,,,— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 31, 2020
Defense. Wins. Championships. https://t.co/uTaUCu6NuV— Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) December 31, 2020
The S-E-C chant is loud and clear at the Cotton Bowl... from Oklahoma fans, up 35 😂— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2020
#Sooners fans chanting “S-E-C” at the mighty #Gators #CottonBowl pic.twitter.com/xikelPabOI— Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) December 31, 2020
still love my handsome son pic.twitter.com/VG1RPLptat— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 31, 2020
Truly a mystery how Mims got so open against this defense pic.twitter.com/oyx3XlRBXJ— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2020
watching the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/CVEScDEWqW— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 31, 2020
