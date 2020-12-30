You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl rout over No. 7 Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo gives a stiff arm during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

ARLINGTON — The No. 6 Sooners capped off their 2020 season with a staggering 55-20 rout over No. 7 Florida Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl. 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

