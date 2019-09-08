You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray's debut, late-game heroics

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Kyler Murray made his Arizona Cardinals debut Sunday afternoon with a 27-27 tie with the Detroit Lions.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

...

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments