OU football: Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray's debut, late-game heroics

Kyler Murray made his Arizona Cardinals debut Sunday afternoon with a 27-27 tie with the Detroit Lions.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Okay @K1, I see you. I see you. 18 pets in the 4th QT for the @AZCardinals. Scored tied at 24 with seconds left. OT is about to arrive.— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 8, 2019
Kyler Murray RN pic.twitter.com/3dOupD8cxp— Dylan (@DylansRawTake) September 8, 2019
Kyler Murray has his first NFL TD 🙌#DETvsAZ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yr4wFxG4Aa— ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2019
Is Kyler Murray TOO tall? His offense of lineman cant even jump over him smh pic.twitter.com/aDRg5YNbGj— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 8, 2019
Kyler Murray has been heating up as the game moved along.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019
What. A. Pass pic.twitter.com/mAkkGMvqBB
Kyler Murray seriously thinking about baseball right now— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) September 8, 2019
The Cardinals were down 24-9 when the fourth quarter started today.— tyler dunn (@itstylerdunn) September 9, 2019
Kyler Murray's 4Q: 15-19 for 158 yards and 2 TDs 👀
